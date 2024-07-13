Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 263,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,956,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 97,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

