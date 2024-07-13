Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.90.

BN opened at $46.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Brookfield has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $46.14. The firm has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the second quarter worth about $128,321,000. Eldred Rock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 4.2% during the second quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 258,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,742,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 9.6% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 837,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,801,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

