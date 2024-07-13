Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Lowered to $188.00 at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BLDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.67.

Shares of BLDR opened at $152.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 82.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

