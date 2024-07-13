Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $252.34 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $255.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.71 and a 200-day moving average of $207.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

