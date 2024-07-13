Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $246.87.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $252.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.23. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $255.79.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,394,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,986,000 after acquiring an additional 111,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,092,000 after acquiring an additional 226,804 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,135,000 after acquiring an additional 775,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,427,000 after acquiring an additional 100,823 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

