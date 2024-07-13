Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $41.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $40.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.42. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.96 per share, with a total value of $319,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 676,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 168,738 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 489,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after acquiring an additional 224,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

