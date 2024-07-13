Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$29.52 million for the quarter. Caldwell Partners International had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%.
Caldwell Partners International Stock Up 12.9 %
Shares of Caldwell Partners International stock opened at C$1.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Caldwell Partners International has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$31.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.08.
