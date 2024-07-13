Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$29.52 million for the quarter. Caldwell Partners International had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%.

Caldwell Partners International Stock Up 12.9 %

Shares of Caldwell Partners International stock opened at C$1.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Caldwell Partners International has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$31.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.08.

About Caldwell Partners International

The Caldwell Partners International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools.

