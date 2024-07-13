Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calibre Mining currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$2.71.

TSE:CXB opened at C$2.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.07. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$177.80 million for the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.47%.

In related news, Director Darren John Hall acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,250.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00. Also, Director Darren John Hall purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$45,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock worth $51,620. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

