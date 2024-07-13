Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to Issue $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Camden National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. Camden National has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Camden National to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Camden National stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. Camden National has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $517.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Camden National had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

