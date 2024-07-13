Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 29,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 648,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,781,000 after buying an additional 74,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CPT opened at $108.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.67. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPT

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.