Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$46.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATZ. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aritzia currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.88.

Aritzia Stock Performance

TSE ATZ opened at C$47.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.24. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$47.88.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$681.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.70 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 1.7411386 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,254 shares of company stock worth $6,750,057. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

