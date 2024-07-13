Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Receives Outperform Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.90.

CTLP stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Towerview LLC lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 14.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,029,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 254,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,331,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after acquiring an additional 46,252 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

