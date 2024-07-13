Capital City Trust Co. FL Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.9% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,657 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7,875.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,175 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $193,050,000. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,996,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

JNJ opened at $149.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

