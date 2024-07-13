Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.20.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CS

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

Capstone Copper stock opened at C$10.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$4.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -49.81, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$458.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$461.99 million. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.3624779 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Capstone Copper news, Senior Officer Jerrold Annett sold 29,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$336,484.32. In other Capstone Copper news, Senior Officer Jerrold Annett sold 29,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$336,484.32. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$1,075,460.00. Insiders have sold 239,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,835 over the last ninety days. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.