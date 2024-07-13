Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $65.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

