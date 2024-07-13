Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Carvana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.13.

Carvana Stock Up 4.8 %

CVNA stock opened at $136.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.43. Carvana has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $140.91.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Carvana will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $2,071,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,572,968.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $7,043,443.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,150,427.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $2,071,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 213,548 shares in the company, valued at $24,572,968.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,173,946 shares of company stock worth $246,635,306. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 127.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

