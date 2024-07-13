Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Up 6.7%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.91. Approximately 111,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,051,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Cassava Sciences Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.90). On average, research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 1,251.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 146.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,356,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

