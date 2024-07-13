Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Catalent were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,909,000 after buying an additional 365,648 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 361,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after buying an additional 39,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,655,000 after buying an additional 376,931 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 28,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 726,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,644,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.65.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CTLT opened at $57.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.77. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

