CFO4Life Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

