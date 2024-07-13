CFO4Life Group LLC Buys New Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 24.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 4.9% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 358,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.76.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

