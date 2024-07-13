CFO4Life Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ET opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ET

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.