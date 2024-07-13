CFO4Life Group LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,512 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,042,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,224,544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $203,034,000 after acquiring an additional 584,979 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,205 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.59. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

