CFO4Life Group LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,945,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,532,000 after purchasing an additional 241,799 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,620,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,620,000 after purchasing an additional 498,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,169,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,908,000 after purchasing an additional 975,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

