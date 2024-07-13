CFO4Life Group LLC Invests $205,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 111,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000.

PDN stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

