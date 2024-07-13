CFO4Life Group LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.63.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $215.11 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $218.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.04. The company has a market cap of $140.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

