CFO4Life Group LLC Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Truist Financial by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -157.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

