CFO4Life Group LLC Raises Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.67.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE AMT opened at $210.62 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.80 and a 200-day moving average of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

