CFO4Life Group LLC Takes $211,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $213.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $217.77.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total value of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,742,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,518 shares of company stock worth $7,159,674. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

