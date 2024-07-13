Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $155.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $286.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.75 and its 200-day moving average is $155.06. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

