Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $71.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $67.38 to $71.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CMG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $69.70 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.2 %

CMG stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,824.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 13,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,588.0% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $902,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,918.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

