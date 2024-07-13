Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Short Interest Update

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Chiyoda Price Performance

Shares of Chiyoda stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. Chiyoda has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

Chiyoda Company Profile

Chiyoda Corporation engages in the integrated engineering business in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

