Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Short Interest Update

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Chiyoda Price Performance
Shares of Chiyoda stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. Chiyoda has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $2.55.
Chiyoda Company Profile
