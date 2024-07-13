Citigroup Increases ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target to $38.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EXLS. Wedbush upgraded shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.14.

EXLS opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,836.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,549,588 shares in the company, valued at $48,145,699.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,837 shares of company stock worth $3,469,418 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 780.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $19,417,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

