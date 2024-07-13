City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Announces $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.715 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

City has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. City has a payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect City to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

City Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $110.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.48. City has a twelve month low of $86.56 and a twelve month high of $115.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Transactions at City

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. City had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 33.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that City will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $185,704.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $84,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $185,704.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,250 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

