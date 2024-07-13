Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.91

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 21373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLNN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. Clene had a negative net margin of 7,873.23% and a negative return on equity of 224.28%. Research analysts expect that Clene Inc. will post -6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clene stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) by 131.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.21% of Clene worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

