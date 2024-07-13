Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 1,033.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Shares of CCHGY opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5979 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

