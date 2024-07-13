Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Given New $7.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CDE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec market weight rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.73.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.16.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $41,587,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,352 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,279,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,959 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,457,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 214.3% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 942,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 642,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

