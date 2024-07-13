Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 218,175 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $15,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $1,252,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 55,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

CTSH stock opened at $71.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.14 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.