Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL) Insider Pasquale Dicapo Purchases 100,000 Shares

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) insider Pasquale Dicapo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$325,000.00.

Collective Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CNL opened at C$3.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$238.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Collective Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.02 and a 12 month high of C$6.53.

Get Collective Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Ventum Financial boosted their target price on Collective Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.25 price target on Collective Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Collective Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Collective Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.