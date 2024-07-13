Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Up to $3.65

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.83. Compass shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 1,179,294 shares changing hands.

COMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 71.71% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. On average, analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $72,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,570,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,952,173.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

