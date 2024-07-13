Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.600-2.650 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $28.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,951,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,920,000 after buying an additional 657,170 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 84,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.