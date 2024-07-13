Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.600-2.650 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

