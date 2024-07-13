Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CAG. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $33.60.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.