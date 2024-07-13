Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $33.60.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.