Concord Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,461,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 528.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,372,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $359.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.10. The stock has a market cap of $356.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

