ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COP. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.07.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $105.77 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.50 and a 200-day moving average of $117.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 286,721 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,280,000 after acquiring an additional 18,748 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

