Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW) Short Interest Up 1,381.5% in June

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 1,381.5% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRONW opened at $0.05 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.
About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2
