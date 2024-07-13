Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW) Short Interest Up 1,381.5% in June

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 1,381.5% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRONW opened at $0.05 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 alerts:

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. It intends to acquire businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.