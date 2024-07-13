Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $14.36 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,113,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,340,738. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $194.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.38.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

