Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Corning by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,474,000 after buying an additional 2,597,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $296,054,000 after purchasing an additional 146,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $247,721,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,179,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $218,609,000 after purchasing an additional 105,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Corning by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

