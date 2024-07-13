Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target Lowered to $326.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $326.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $334.36.

Shares of CPAY opened at $286.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Corpay has a 12 month low of $220.39 and a 12 month high of $319.94.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPAY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at $33,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at $1,327,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at $1,398,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

