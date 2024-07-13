Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after buying an additional 459,713 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 863,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after buying an additional 609,954 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,485,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.24.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.93.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

